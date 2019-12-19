Cheers to that: EFF declares festive season open
Now that the EFF's second national people’s assembly has ended, it's time to party.
The conference, which took place at Nasrec, Johannesburg, from December 13 to 16, dominated news headlines at the weekend.
Party leader Julius Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, took to social media to share photos of their year-end party, declaring the festive season officially open.
The leadership of the people’s movement at the end of year staff functions. 🍾👌🥃 pic.twitter.com/ZQR4wtieWg— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 17, 2019
Ladies and Gentlemen: Now that the EFF 2nd National People’s Assembly has ended: The FESTIVE SEASON IS OFFICIALLY OPENED!!! Let’s go! 🎉🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/NC6OhrQ61y— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) December 17, 2019
While the EFF was feeling the Christmas spirit, social media users had a lot to say.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions: