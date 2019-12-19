Politics

Cheers to that: EFF declares festive season open

19 December 2019 - 09:37 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The EFF's second national people’s assembly has ended and it's time to party.
Image: Julius Malema on Twitter

Now that the EFF's second national people’s assembly has ended, it's time to party.

The conference, which took place at Nasrec, Johannesburg, from December 13 to 16, dominated news headlines at the weekend. 

Party leader Julius Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, took to social media to share photos of their year-end party, declaring the festive season officially open.

While the EFF was feeling the Christmas spirit, social media users had a lot to say.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

