Politics

Fikile Mbalula pounces on unroadworthy vehicles heading to Zimbabwe

19 December 2019 - 09:03 By Iavan Pijoos

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula stopped several overloaded trailers heading to Zimbabwe during Operation Malaisha on Wednesday evening.

The operation, which targeted bus, freight and logistics transportation, was conducted overnight at the weighbridge heading to Limpopo, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

“Here we got a lot of unroadworthy vehicles and some of them weigh more than what is expected.

“All those vehicles are being impounded,” Mbalula said.

All unroadworthy and unlicensed vehicles, as well as those without permits, were taken off the road, he said.

“This operation is taking place at night because people think that police are not working 24/7.”

He said no matter the time, unroadworthy vehicles would be found and the law would “descend on you”.

Mbalula urged holiday-makers to abide by the rules of the road.

“Buckle up, don’t drink and drive, and make sure that your vehicle is roadworthy.”

