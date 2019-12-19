Politics

Two state firms will merge to form giant digital infrastructure company, says Ndabeni-Abrahams

19 December 2019 - 13:33 By Amil Umraw
Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams announced the planned merger in Pretoria on Thursday.
Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams announced the planned merger in Pretoria on Thursday.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The government is expediting plans to merge two state companies - signal distribution giant Sentech and telecommunications entity Broadband Infraco - to form one huge, state digital infrastructure company.

In a press briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said the move was one of a number of institutional reforms the government was taking as part of its fourth industrial revolution campaign.

She said her department was also finalising a business case and awaiting certification from state law advisers to repurpose the State Information Technology Agency as a fully fledged state IT company.

“We are further engaging our counterparts to ensure that non-broadband state-owned entities that self-provide broadband, such as Sanral, Prasa, Eskom and Transnet, are prohibited from entering the commercial broadband market, to avoid the state distorting a well-functioning liberalised market,” Ndabeni-Abrahams said.

Telkom confirms it wants to acquire embattled Cell C

Telkom has been investing heavily to beef up its mobile operations, but there are no shortage of suitors for SA’s third-largest mobile operator
Business
1 month ago

“We will also accelerate the repurposing of the Universal Service Fund into a 4IR (fourth industrial revolution) fund.”

Speaking about the Post Office (Sapo), the minister said the department was in the process of launching Sapo's e-commerce platform and was finalising memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Post Bank in terms of their future operational relationship.

The minister also announced the appointment of Newyear Ntuli as the administrator of the Universal Service and Access Agency of SA. Ntuli’s mandate will be to fast-track the rollout of the government’s digital migration efforts.

“Cabinet approved the delivery model that encompasses direct appointments of local decoder installers that are qualified and accredited,” Ndabeni-Abrahams said. “The second phase thereof will include the rollout of IDTVs (integrated digital television sets) to ensure the success of the project.”

MORE

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: State commitment to 4IR as airy-fairy as its love for Sophia

The real fourth industrial revolution is already happening despite our leaders rather than thanks to them
Business
1 month ago

WATCH | Ndlozi has DD Mabuza stuttering about the industrial revolution

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi asked the deputy president to explain the first, second and third industrial revolutions in detail as it is a topic that many do not ...
Politics
1 month ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The IoT revolution comes with rewards, but also risks

Both the financial services sector and the information and communications technology industry are embracing its potential
Business
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Mongameli Bobani’s urgent court bid for reinstatement fails Politics
  2. Two state firms will merge to form giant digital infrastructure company, says ... Politics
  3. Land reform recommendations 'require further engagement' Politics
  4. Cheers to that: EFF declares festive season open Politics
  5. Fikile Mbalula pounces on unroadworthy vehicles heading to Zimbabwe Politics

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X