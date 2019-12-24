From being president 'one day' to how he encourages his children: Juju answers followers' questions

EFF leader Julius Malema recently held a question-and-answer session via his Instagram account where he answered some of Mzansi's burning questions.

“The late-night session with Malema”, as many dubbed it, saw the red beret leader answering all questions posed by his Instagram followers, revealing both personal and professional details of his life.

Malema on Ramaphosa

When asked what his thoughts were on removing President Cyril Ramaphosa from power, Malema said it was up to SA to decide.