Politics

From being president 'one day' to how he encourages his children: Juju answers followers' questions

24 December 2019 - 10:20 By Unathi Nkanjeni
EFF leader Julius Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: ALON SKUY

EFF leader Julius Malema recently held a question-and-answer session via his Instagram account where he answered some of Mzansi's burning questions.

“The late-night session with Malema”, as many dubbed it, saw the red beret leader answering all questions posed by his Instagram followers, revealing both personal and professional details of his life.

Malema on Ramaphosa  

When asked what his thoughts were on removing President Cyril Ramaphosa from power, Malema said it was up to SA to decide.

Julius Malema Q&A on Instagram.
Julius Malema Q&A on Instagram.
Image: screenshot

Malema on SA’s greatest challenge

Julius Malema Q&A on Instagram.
Julius Malema Q&A on Instagram.
Image: screenshot

Malema on his favourite African leader

Malema, who has never been shy about his admiration for the late Winnie Mandela, said she was his favourite leader of all time.

Julius Malema Q&A on Instagram.
Julius Malema Q&A on Instagram.
Image: screenshot

Malema on the ANC

Julius Malema Q&A on Instagram.
Julius Malema Q&A on Instagram.
Image: screenshot

Malema on encouraging his children

Julius Malema Q&A on Instagram.
Julius Malema Q&A on Instagram.
Image: screenshot

Malema on females in sport

Julius Malema Q&A on Instagram.
Julius Malema Q&A on Instagram.
Image: screenshot

Malema on leading the country

If he became the president of SA one day, Malema said, among other things, improving health care would be one of his top priorities.

Julius Malema Q&A on Instagram.
Julius Malema Q&A on Instagram.
Image: screenshot

Malema on white people

While his comments on white people have caused controversy, Malema said there was no hatred.

Julius Malema Q&A on Instagram.
Julius Malema Q&A on Instagram.
Image: screenshot

Malema on coping without his grandmother

This will be the first Christmas without his late grandmother, Sarah Koko, who died earlier this year and Malema made his feelings known by posting crying emojis.

Julius Malema Q&A on Instagram.
Julius Malema Q&A on Instagram.
Image: screenshot

Julius Malema and Mmusi Maimane: From rivals to a 'bromance'

They might not have regularly seen eye-to-eye, but EFF leader Julius Malema and former DA head Mmusi Maimane proved they could overcome their ...
Politics
5 hours ago

WATCH | Malema: my grandmother taught me everything

One of the things Malema's grandmother Koko taught the EFF firebrand was to be fearless.
News
7 months ago

Julius Malema: 'I am not a dictator, I'm a hard worker'

EFF leader Julius Malema has lashed out those who call him a dictator, saying that he is just a hard worker.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa's year in quotes Politics
  2. From being president 'one day' to how he encourages his children: Juju answers ... Politics
  3. Julius Malema and Mmusi Maimane: From rivals to a 'bromance' Politics
  4. POLL| And the award for best dancing politician goes to ... Politics
  5. Government to cease leasing Lindela Repatriation Centre after buying the former ... Politics

Latest Videos

'Say what?': 2019 in quotes - what a year!
CCTV captures alleged child-snatching in Umhlanga mall
X