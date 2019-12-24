Julius Malema and Mmusi Maimane: From rivals to a 'bromance'

They might not have regularly seen eye-to-eye, but EFF leader Julius Malema and former DA head Mmusi Maimane proved to Mzansi they could overcome their differences.

Here is a timeline of how they went from rivals to having a budding “bromance”.

Knocking out Maimane

At the beginning of 2019, Malema suggested that Maimane was a wimp when he took shots about “knocking him out” in a boxing ring.

Malema made the statement when mocking Gqom artist Mampintsha for failing to take on Maimane, who challenged him to a boxing fight after allegations that he had assaulted Babes Wodumo.