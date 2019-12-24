Politics

POLL| And the award for best dancing politician goes to ...

24 December 2019 - 06:04 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Rate who you think is the best dancer.
Rate who you think is the best dancer.
Image: Jackie Clausen/ Pool

It's no secret that nothing tests SA politicians quite like the combination of music, hip-swinging and potential voters.

From doing the vosho to doing frog jumps, this year our politicians really brought the dance moves.

Whether it was on the stage or in parliament, they sure kept us entertained and at least tried to put Zodwa Wabantu to shame with their moves. Put some emphasis on the “at least” LOL!

Politicians can shake it: Five stars of the dance floor

Politicians got dance moves.Or do they? You decide.
Politics
8 months ago

Good Party leader Patricia de Lille was the latest in a long list, from EFF leader Julius Malema to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Take a look at some of the best dance moves and rate who you think is the best.

Politicians live stressful lives. From Mmusi Maimane to Cyril Ramaphosa, a good stress-busting dance seems to be just what the doctor ordered. Subscribe to MultimediaLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Manaka Ranaka dancing with her parents will make your day!

The Ranakas never fail to entertain.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

LISTEN | Kamo Mphela: If you're doing normal things people won't see you as different

Sis plans to dominate
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Hie kommie Bokke - singing & dancing & with the Arch busting his moves

Nothing can be the same after Desmond Tutu danced to Leon Schuster’s 'Hie' Kommie Bokke' on the steps of Cape Town City Hall.
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema and Mmusi Maimane: From rivals to a 'bromance' Politics
  2. POLL| And the award for best dancing politician goes to ... Politics
  3. Government to cease leasing Lindela Repatriation Centre after buying the former ... Politics
  4. Mongameli Bobani’s urgent court bid for reinstatement fails Politics
  5. Two state firms will merge to form giant digital infrastructure company, says ... Politics

Latest Videos

'Say what?': 2019 in quotes - what a year!
CCTV captures alleged child-snatching in Umhlanga mall
X