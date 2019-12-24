SA a winning nation despite challenges, Mabuza says in Christmas message

This has been a year of success for SA despite all the challenges facing the country, deputy president David Mabuza said in his Christmas message on Tuesday.

Mabuza said the festive period was a time when South Africans joined in various activities to mark the end of an often long and busy year.

“To some, it has been a year of success, and coming to life of hope for a better tomorrow. Yet for others, it has been a year of pain and grief for the loss of their loved ones,” Mabuza said.

He said the country had much to celebrate, as much as it must reflect on the state of its public affairs.

Mabuza said 2019 had been a tough year for the economy, leading to job losses.