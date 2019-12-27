Julius Malema's message to his wife: 'She's perfect and married madness'
27 December 2019 - 13:47
Julius Malema has paid tribute to his wife Mantwa, thanking her for being brave.
The EFF leader posted a message on his social media accounts alongside a picture of the two of them, telling his followers that she was perfect and had "married madness".
"Today is officially five years and still going strong. The beauty of making your girlfriend a wife - love you, mama of the boys."
At the time of publishing this article, more than 17,000 people had liked the post on Instagram, with 350 commenting on it.