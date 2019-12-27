Politics

Julius Malema's message to his wife: 'She's perfect and married madness'

27 December 2019 - 13:47 By Jessica Levitt
Julius Malema has paid tribute to his wife Mantwa.
Julius Malema has paid tribute to his wife Mantwa.
Image: Instagram/Julius Malema

Julius Malema has paid tribute to his wife Mantwa, thanking her for being brave.

The EFF leader posted a message on his social media accounts alongside a picture of the two of them, telling his followers that she was perfect and had "married madness".

 "Today is officially five years and still going strong. The beauty of making your girlfriend a wife - love you, mama of the boys."

At the time of publishing this article, more than 17,000 people had liked the post on Instagram, with 350 commenting on it.

READ MORE:

From being president 'one day' to how he encourages his children: Juju answers followers' questions

The EFF's Julius Malema answered all questions posed by his Instagram followers.
Politics
3 days ago

Julius Malema and Mmusi Maimane: From rivals to a 'bromance'

They might not have regularly seen eye-to-eye, but EFF leader Julius Malema and former DA head Mmusi Maimane proved they could overcome their ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema's message to his wife: 'She's perfect and married madness' Politics
  2. Court grants DA order to review removal of Tshwane mayor, speaker Politics
  3. Shun violent offenders, as we strive for a better SA - David Mabuza Politics
  4. 7 times Helen Zille tweeted herself into hot water in 2019 Politics
  5. 'Wanted' Gupta family's brazen bid to have their SA passports renewed Politics

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019
X