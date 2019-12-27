Shun violent offenders, as we strive for a better SA - David Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza says racism, tribalism, violence against women, xenophobia and homophobia are social ills that are in conflict with the values of South Africans living in a democracy.

"They are an antithesis of a SA and a society that we seek to build, in line with our strategic objective of our National Liberation Movement," he said in a festive season message.

"That is why we must join hands to isolate from society all those who perpetuate these acts of violence and abuse against women, children, older persons and all the vulnerable among us."

Mabuza highlighted the successes and challenges the country experienced in 2019, such as a peaceful general election, the success abroad of musicians and the Springboks' triumph, contrasted with economic pressures, Eskom's “less than predicable energy supply” and the severe drought crippling some areas of the country.

"Even in such contrasting circumstances, we are always called upon to join hands as a people, and lend a shoulder to all those around us ...

"During this time we must commit to a different path of a SA we aspire for ourselves and for future generations. A SA where poverty and unemployment will not be a defining feature of our nation."

Mabuza said the government would continue to prioritise campaigns aimed at helping youth and women.

He also pleaded for tolerance.

"Those of us in leadership positions, whether in government, in parliament, in business, in churches, mosques, temples and synagogues, must always appreciate that ours is to join hands and work for the good of our country. The positions we hold are not for posturing and point-scoring, but they are about collective responsibility of building a country where all of our people have a place under the sun.

"... We are calling for peace and coexistence among all the people. Our call for tolerance, is especially to those communities grappling with finding peace and resolution to their conflicts. To them, we extend our hand of friendship. We wish them wisdom and strength to navigate their political challenges that have led them to conflict and displacement of people."