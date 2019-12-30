Eastern Cape premier's office to probe incident of 'gender-based violence'

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office has become embroiled in a gender-based violence incident now under investigation by the police.

Mabuyane said in a statement on Monday that an employee in his private office had been implicated in the alleged “assault” of a young woman at a drive-through restaurant in the early hours of the morning.

The premier said police were investigating, adding that his office would also do so. Mabuyane named the employee but it is unclear if he will face criminal charges.

“The alleged assault that is reported to have taken place at a drive-through of a fast food outlet in the wee hours of the morning between one of the employees of the premier’s private office … and a young lady has reached my attention,” he said.