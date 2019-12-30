It's a wrap: SA politics in 2019

DA

The election results saw what some commentators dubbed “the implosion” of the DA amid the resignation of Maimane, chairperson Athol Trollip and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

After the elections, party leadership put on a united front, saying it would take collective responsibility for the result.

The DA failed to deliver its main goal of reducing the ANC to less than 50% in Gauteng and govern through a coalition.

The poor election result was long coming as the party had been engaged in an ideological fight over its stand on race, BEE and the introduction of a diversity clause.

Long-serving chairperson of the federal council James Selfe was the first leader to resign, after a meeting that resolved to institute a review of the party.

The review, led by former leader Tony Leon and Ryan Coetzee, recommended that Maimane resign and that the party review its relationship with the EFF in Tshwane and Johannesburg.

But it was the election of former party leader Helen Zille as Selfe’s successor that led to Mashaba’s resignation.

Maimane resigned under pressure from party insiders after numerous revelations about his use of a house, paid for by a Durban businessman, and the use of a car donated by disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

Maimane has since joined Mashaba, who is working on a platform, The People's Dialogue, to engage citizens. A number of commentators believe Mashaba’s project is a precursor to a new political party.

Though Trollip resigned from his job, he remains an active DA member. He was replaced by Ivan Meyer.

Former chief whip John Steenhuisen has since taken over from Maimane.

The political developments in the DA have seen it lose its governance of Johannesburg, after its coalition partners the IFP and Cope ditched the party for the ANC.

In Tshwane, the party is kept in power by a court order which halted council resolutions to remove speaker Katlego Mathebe and mayor Stevens Makgalapa. Makgalapa is also under fire from his party after a leaked “sex recording”, purportedly between him and former Tshwane MMC for roads and transport.