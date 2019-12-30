'Prisoners get free lunch, breakfast and supper but elderly live in poverty': Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has lashed out at the government for appearing to see nothing wrong with providing free meals three times a day for prisoners while the broader SA community lives in poverty.

He was speaking during the party's second annual year-end bash in ward 10 Blood River, Limpopo, where the EFF hosted elderly party members.

He also raised concerns about senior citizens being the most neglected people in the country and said he would give them food parcels.

The red berets leader said he found it odd that government had the money to give convicted criminals meals and clothes but left the elderly and children to live in extreme poverty.

“Convicted criminals get breakfast, lunch and supper. They have running water and electricity. A convicted criminal is even given a uniform, but government fails to provide the same courtesy to school pupils who can't afford to buy their own.

“These convicted criminals must sew uniforms for less fortunate learners ... they must also work in farms and the produce must be given to the poor.”

Malema used the opportunity to address a number of socio-economic discrepancies, urging the government to speed up the process of providing water and electricity in communities such as Blood River where some households went without these services.