Seven tweets from Julius Malema that raised eyebrows in 2019

30 December 2019 - 07:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Alon Skuy

EFF leader Julius Malema's controversial tweets grabbed headlines this year.

Malema, who has more than 2.6 million followers, offended organisations and left many of his supporters questioning their decisions to vote for his party.

Here are seven tweets from Malema:

Violence against whites

Earlier this year, Malema posted a video of controversial US activist Louis Farrakhan and called on black people to use violence against white people to rectify injustices.

White monopoly

In September, Afrikaans lobby group AfriForum condemned what it called the incitement of “violence against minorities” by Malema. This after Malema said Africans were selling “cheap labour for survival” and "owners of our wealth is white monopoly capital".

Mugabe tribute 

Malema caused outrage when he posted a slide show of quotes from late Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe, including one which read: “The only white man you can trust is a dead white man.”

The post was reported to Twitter, but the social media platform ruled that Malema's tweet was not a “violation of any Twitter rules”.

Best way to kill racists is to be happy

In October, he took a dig at VBS Mutual Bank scandal allegations, calling for “black unity” in his party.

Malema also told his supporters to “kill racists” with “black success”.

Ugly white males

At the beginning of November, he took a dig at Agri SA members when responding to a media briefing on the drought.

Rather than addressing the issues, Malema called those hosting the meeting “ugly white males” who “own the land”.

Support for Burna Boy

Malema proclaimed his support for Nigerian rapper Burna Boy, who said he would never perform in SA because of xenophobic violence.

Bed-wetting boys

Despite outrage at his support for the artist, Malema stuck to his views and said he would not be intimidated by "bed-wetting boys".

