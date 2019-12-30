Politics

WATCH LIVE | Malema addresses 'most neglected' elderly in Limpopo

30 December 2019 - 14:24 By TimesLIVE

 Julius Malema is expected to address the elderly during the EFF's second annual year-end party on Monday.

The function is taking place at ward 10 in Blood River, Limpopo. Chief Kgabo Solomon Moloto III is among the local dignitaries present at the celebration.

Malema said the elderly were the most neglected people in society. He vowed to take better care of them and put a smile on their faces.

READ MORE:

Cheers to that: EFF declares festive season open

Now that the EFF's second national people’s assembly has ended, it's time to party
Politics
1 week ago

EFF pledges to build a private school for the poor in the next 5 years

EFF leader Julius Malema announced on Monday that the EFF would build a private school which would only enroll children from poor families.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Julius Malema's message to his wife: 'She's perfect and married madness'

The EFF leader has paid tribute to his wife Mantwa, thanking her for being brave.
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Vendetta or political contest? Five times Malema took aim at Gordhan in 2019 Politics
  2. 'Prisoners get free lunch, breakfast and supper but elderly live in poverty': ... Politics
  3. Eastern Cape premier's office to probe incident of 'gender-based violence' Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | Malema addresses 'most neglected' elderly in Limpopo Politics
  5. It's a wrap: SA politics in 2019 Politics

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X