Five key DA reshuffles and appointments from 2019

2019 has certainly been a tumultuous year for the Democratic Alliance.

Helen Zille's election as the party's federal chair in October saw a number of key figures resigning from the party: leader Mmusi Maimane, Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba and federal chair Athol Trollip. Since these resignations, the party has attempted to rebuild its leadership.

These are the five biggest appointments in the DA during 2019:

Helen Zille, federal chairperson - October 21

Zille put her name on the list of candidates gunning for one of the most powerful positions in the party, that of federal chair - and she won. In a press conference shortly after her election, she said she would not meddle in then leader Mmusi Maimane's role, as many had publicly speculated she would do.

“My job will be to ensure that everything runs smoothly. I will not be the leader. I will play the background role and I will stay in my lane," said Zille at the time.