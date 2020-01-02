Five Zondo moments that had SA talking this year
This year the Zondo commission heard testimony about state capture from politicians, business people and former heads and employees at state-owned companies.
From former president Jacob Zuma to former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi, in no particular order, here are five moments from the state capture inquiry that had SA talking this year.
Jacob Zuma
Hands down, Zuma's appearance at the inquiry was one of the most hyped up appearances this year.
Not only did he drop names and accuse many, including veteran broadcaster Redi Tlhabi, of being spies, he also alleged there was a group that co-ordinated an attempt to assassinate his character.
Duduzane Zuma
Like father like son, Duduzane during his appearance accused former public protector Thuli Madonsela of not giving him a chance to comment before she released her report about state capture.
Duduzane insisted he was not corrupt and claimed he was just caught “in a political storm”.
His appearance followed numerous allegations against him by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former head of the Free State agriculture department Peter Thabethe about his role in controversial dealings with the Gupta family.
Hlaudi Motsoeneng
There's Hlaudi, then there's everybody else. Every time the former SABC COO and African Content Movement leader presented himself before the state capture inquiry, people were left in stitches.
Testifying for the first time at the state capture inquiry in September, Motsoeneng did not waste any time making an opening statement which slammed reports that he lied about having completed matric. He also attempted to “set the record straight” on his “many” roles at the SABC.
Rajesh Sundaram
Former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram's testimony also had people talking after he alleged that Zuma was being used by the Guptas while he was president.
In his testimony, he said: “It was a game I thought they were playing with the president and giving him an impression his views were taken seriously. In fact, the Guptas would do whatever they wanted and throw Zuma's plans in the dustbin.”
Angelo Agrizzi
It was former Bosasa CFO Agrizzi's testimony that set things alight at the commission in 2019.
Agrizzi revealed how not only former commissioner of the department of correctional services, Linda Mti, was allegedly in the pockets of Bosasa, but also alleged that during Zuma's tenure, the company catered for ANC campaigns and even the former president's 72nd birthday party.
He also detailed how bribes and irregular tenders were conducted at Bosasa, allegedly under the leadership of the late Gavin Watson, and supplied details about the politicians and government departments it allegedly colluded with.
The state capture inquiry wrapped on December 6 and will resume on January 13, 2020.