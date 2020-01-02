Helen Zille to give 600,000 fake followers the chop on Twitter

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille seems determined to get rid of fake followers after discovering she has about 600,000 of them on Twitter.

She was speaking in a series of tweets on Wednesday after a commentator shared an audit of her followers which indicated that nearly 50% of her 1.4m followers were fake bots.

“I have just seen a Twitter audit which says that almost 50% of my 1.4-mill followers are fake (bots). Their handlers must spend a huge amount of time looking for anything to twist and spin to manufacture outrage and get me trending,” she tweeted.