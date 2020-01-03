EFF student command threatens anarchy at SA universities

The organisation singled out three institutions - the University of Johannesburg (UJ), the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) and the University of Venda (UniVen) - for increasing tuition fees for the upcoming academic year.

Shikwambana said they would not stand for the hike and promised "harsh" action.

He urged universities to comply with the demands or face a rolling shutdown aimed at making them "ungovernable".

He also called on universities to put "serious measures" in place to combat gender-based violence.

"It is high time that we resort to anarchy as the members of the EFF students command if nothing is done. We are going to run all these institutions of higher learning ungovernable if they are not in compliance to our demands (sic)," he said.

"There will be serious anarchy. We know they are going to arrest us and we have a plan for that: there will be bouncers behind us. When police come, bouncers will beat them - so we are ready for them and our bouncers are there."