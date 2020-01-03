Politics

Mmusi Maimane's monumental 2019: six highlights

03 January 2020 - 07:40 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
The year 2019 was a defining one for the DA's former leader Mmusi Maimane.

Be it resigning from both his positions as MP and party leader or celebrating his marriage, Maimane had Mzansi talking.

Here are six highlights from Maimane's 2019.

Speech of a lifetime

During the general elections, Maimane delivered a rousing speech with a clear message centred on what he called President Cyril Ramaphosa’s "complicity."

The “speech of a lifetime” also included the scandals of former president Jacob Zuma's government, the challenge to change and the DA's promise to its voters.

Mmusi Maimane's final push labelled 'speech of a lifetime'

Maimane says he is not asking you to marry him, he's merely asking you to employ a government with a proven track record.
7 months ago

Married for 14 years

In August, Maimane showed the nation he was more than just a politician when he celebrated his 14th wedding anniversary with his wife, Natalie.

“Today, been married to this great woman for 14 years,” Maimaine wrote on his Instagram account. “She has remained such a rock for our family, an incredible mother to our children and an amazing wife to me. Thank you, Rethabile Natalie, for dreaming and building a great SA together. KA Lerato.”

Mmusi Maimane the romantic: 'Thanks Natalie for dreaming and building'

Mmusi Maimane pays tributes to his wife Natalie on their 14th anniversary.
4 months ago

Fighting to clear his name 

In October, Maimane was set to fight to clear his reputation after allegations about a luxury car reportedly donated by former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. There were also questions over the declaration of a R4m house in Cape Town in a parliamentary register, despite the home never belonging to him.

In an interview on eNCA, Maimame dismissed both claims, saying he was innocent and the “DA needs to decide whether that's a fight it wants or not”.

He was cleared of any 'financial wrongdoing' by the party's finance committee.

'No financial wrongdoing' by Maimane, DA investigation finds

There was "no financial wrongdoing" on the part of DA leader Mmusi Maimane over the rental of his house or the donation of a car by controversial ...
2 months ago

Resigning from the DA 

In October, Maimane shocked South Africans when he announced he was resigning from the party as the leader and as an MP.

In his resignation speech, he bashed the DA, saying it was not the “vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all.”

I will keep serving SA: Mmusi Maimane, as he resigns from parliament

Mmusi Maimane, who quit as leader of the DA on Wednesday, has now resigned from the party and parliament
2 months ago

Starting his own party

Maimane said his new venture would be a “new vehicle for change”, adding that it is something that would “come back to the people” and “not just another party”.

TimesLIVE reported that Maimane said the movement will be “not only political” but also involve civil society and non-government organisations (NGOs).

Everything we know so far about Mmusi Maimane’s proposed new party

Mmusi Maimane may be out of the DA but that doesn't mean he'll be quitting politics anytime soon.
1 month ago

Joining forces with Herman Mashaba

He joined forces with former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba at the launch of “The People’s Dialogue”.

According to Maimane, the dialogue was created to “charter a way forward where future generations can be served by individuals who place citizens first”.

Maimane and Mashaba join hands to start 'The People’s Dialogue'

Mmusi Maimane and Herman Mashaba are up to something and it involves having a dialogue.
1 month ago

