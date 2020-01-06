DA concludes probe into 'sex soundbite' Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa

“I received feedback that the federal legal commission has concluded its investigation. Its recommendations will be dealt with at the next federal executive meeting, which will be happening in two weeks time,” said Gauteng DA leader John Moodey.

He was speaking at the DA offices in Bruma, Johannesburg, where the party poured cold water on allegations made by the ANC that Tshwane, a DA-run metro, was deeply troubled and needed to be placed under administration.

Moodey acknowledged that 2019 had been a tough year for the DA, saying their "fortunes did not look as good as anticipated".

Besides the audio clip, the party's federal leader Mmusi Maimane resigned and so did Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. This resulted in the party losing its grip on power in the Johannesburg metro. An ANC mayor, Geoff Makhubo, now occupies what used to be Mashaba's seat.

Commenting on the Mokgalapa matter, Moodey said the matter had also been reported to the ethics committee. He said he would be meeting with the speaker of Tshwane on Tuesday, where he hoped the matter would be speedily finalised.

“Now let me make it very clear that the mayor had voluntarily gone on leave in the first instance so as to allow the internal party matters to be investigated without any suggestion of interference on his side. Ethically speaking, it was a wise decision from him," said Moodey, adding that Mokgalapa had stressed that he wanted to clear his name.