WATCH | Family films Eastern Cape mayor's violent six-day spree

Controversial Alfred Nzo district mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu is the subject of a police investigation after he allegedly went on a violent six-day spree, including assaulting relatives, accusing his sister of witchcraft and damaging property.

DispatchLIVE reported that Mehlomakhulu allegedly ransacked the family home in KwaBhaca’s Luyengweni village from January 1-6, assaulting and threatening his relatives in the process. Incidents during the six-day spree were secretly recorded by his family.

While his family said they had filed complaints of crimen injuria, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), malicious damage to property, threats and robbery at the KwaBhaca police station, provincial police spokesperson Brig Thembinkosi Kinana confirmed only that they were investigating an assault GBH case.

One 23-second video that is circulating has received widespread condemnation.

In the clip Mehlomakhulu is apparently enraged and assaulting a man with a stick while relatives try to break up the fight.