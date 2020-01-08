Politics

MP Cameron Mackenzie undergoes surgery after being shot in Dainfern attempted robbery

08 January 2020 - 08:29 By Iavan Pijoos
DA MP Cameron Mackenzie was on his way home from Dainfern Square when he was shot.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

DA MP Cameron Mackenzie was shot and wounded during an attempted robbery in Midrand on Tuesday afternoon.

DA Gauteng leader John Moodey told TimesLIVE Mackenzie was on his way home from Dainfern Square when he was attacked at the entrance of his residential complex in the suburb.

“It was an attempted robbery and they shot him in the shoulder. He was taken to theatre and the bullet has been removed,” Moodey said.

Mackenzie was recovering at home, he said.

“We as a party are horrified and disgusted by the incident. We are pleased that his operation went successfully.”

Gauteng police could not immediately comment on the matter.

