David Mabuza on SA's most urgent problems - and how to fix them

ANC deputy president David Mabuza shared his views on what he regards as the most urgent problems facing the country.

Mabuza was speaking on Wednesday to the community of Paballelo, Upington, in the Northern Cape, in the buildup to the party’s looming birthday celebrations on Saturday in Kimberley.

He visited the memorial site of the Upington 26, a monument commemorating a anti-apartheid activists sentenced to death in 1985.

They were convicted of murder and attempted murder under the "common purpose" doctrine after the killing of a black policeman at the height of political tensions between the apartheid government and anti-apartheid activists.