Ace Magashule reads the riot act as fists fly at ANC community meeting

Fists and klaps flew in front of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule during an eventful community meeting at Jan Kempdorp outside Kimberley on Thursday.

At least two fights between attending ANC members and supporters broke out — one barely five metres away from Magashule who was listening to residents' concerns.

The brawls were sparked by disagreements among the ANC members and supporters related to factions at local level.

Magashule condemned the acts and forced one of the attendees engaged in the physical confrontation to apologise in public.

Magashule read them the riot act, saying he was not afraid to deal with ANC members who engaged in fights at party meetings.

“Even those who were fighting in this meeting, we understand why they were fighting but they must not disrespect us because we can also be disrespectful when we want,” he said.