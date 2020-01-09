ANC not only for card-carrying members, Magashule tells Northern Cape community

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told local party leaders in the Northern Cape that the country comes before the ANC.

Magashule was addressing a gathering of branch leaders, members and the community outside Jan Kempdorp in the Northern Cape on Thursday as part of the party's 108th anniversary celebrations.

“The community at large is important, more than the ANC, that is why we don't only serve ANC members. We are not an organisation of card-carrying members, we are an organisation of the people,” Magashule said.

This followed door-to-door visits by Magashule and NEC member Zweli Mkhize to some of the poorest communities in the Frances Baard district.

“We went inside houses, we saw how the people are living. We are not satisfied with the living conditions, there is no water and there are no toilets.

“We are here to celebrate the ANC 108, but we can't close our eyes and pretend the living conditions are not in a dire state,” he said.

Magashule said divisions within the ANC in the region were an impediment to service delivery.

“We are not happy with a divided ANC, we are not happy with people who think they are bigger than the ANC. The road of delivering services to our people is long, we have to stay united,” Magashule added.

Magashule warned that infighting and a lack of basic services would lead to the party losing power if local leaders did not unite and put the people first.

“The ANC cannot be arrogant because we will lose power, just ask comrades in Tshwane, Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay.”

He implored warring factions to forget about their interests and focus on those of the ANC and communities they served.

Magashule said the disillusioned community must be “courted” by ANC leaders.

“You will make mistakes because you are a leader, only leaders who do nothing don't make mistakes. But humble yourselves to the people and care about each and everyone in the community because everyone is important in the ANC,” he said.