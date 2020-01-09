Phumzile van Damme to Cameron Mackenzie: 'Come back and let’s continue to kick a**'

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said Mackenzie was recovering well at home after surgery. She added that the party was offering him and his family “support and love during this horrendous ordeal”.

“This attack has proved, yet again, that no one in South Africa is safe and that crime affects us all.

“South Africans live in perpetual fear. No place and no person is safe. Our economy and our people suffer daily because of the scourge of crime and we call on the police to act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to justice," said Mazzone in a statement.

She described the incident as one of “senseless violence” and a reminder that fighting crime remained a priority.

“We must continue this fight on behalf of all South Africans to ensure that our country is made safe, our people no longer live in fear and that criminals are prosecuted and bought to book,” Mazzone said.