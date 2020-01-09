Phumzile van Damme to Cameron Mackenzie: 'Come back and let’s continue to kick a**'
The DA's communications spokesperson, Phumzile van Damme, has offered words of encouragement to party MP Cameron Mackenzie.
Mackenzie was shot and wounded in the shoulder in an attempted robbery on Tuesday evening while on his way home from Dainfern Square in Johannesburg.
Taking to social media, Van Damme, who called Mackenzie a friend, said she wished him a speedy recovery.
“Get well, come back and let’s continue to kick a**. Love you.”
Wishing my friend @CameronMacKenz2 a speedy recovery. Get well, come back & let’s continue to kick ass. Love you! pic.twitter.com/2q6mSEybUT— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) January 8, 2020
DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said Mackenzie was recovering well at home after surgery. She added that the party was offering him and his family “support and love during this horrendous ordeal”.
“This attack has proved, yet again, that no one in South Africa is safe and that crime affects us all.
“South Africans live in perpetual fear. No place and no person is safe. Our economy and our people suffer daily because of the scourge of crime and we call on the police to act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to justice," said Mazzone in a statement.
She described the incident as one of “senseless violence” and a reminder that fighting crime remained a priority.
“We must continue this fight on behalf of all South Africans to ensure that our country is made safe, our people no longer live in fear and that criminals are prosecuted and bought to book,” Mazzone said.