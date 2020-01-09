Politics

Phumzile van Damme to Cameron Mackenzie: 'Come back and let’s continue to kick a**'

09 January 2020 - 11:43 By Unathi Nkanjeni
DA communications spokesperson Phumzile van Damme and party MP Cameron Mackenzie. Mackenzie was shot and wounded in the shoulder in an attempted robbery on Tuesday evening.
DA communications spokesperson Phumzile van Damme and party MP Cameron Mackenzie. Mackenzie was shot and wounded in the shoulder in an attempted robbery on Tuesday evening.
Image: Phumzile van Damme via Twitter

The DA's communications spokesperson, Phumzile van Damme, has offered words of encouragement to party MP Cameron Mackenzie.

Mackenzie was shot and wounded in the shoulder in an attempted robbery on Tuesday evening while on his way home from Dainfern Square in Johannesburg.

Taking to social media, Van Damme, who called Mackenzie a friend, said she wished him a speedy recovery.

“Get well, come back and let’s continue to kick a**. Love you.”

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said Mackenzie was recovering well at home after surgery. She added that the party was offering him and his family “support and love during this horrendous ordeal”.

“This attack has proved, yet again, that no one in South Africa is safe and that crime affects us all.

“South Africans live in perpetual fear. No place and no person is safe. Our economy and our people suffer daily because of the scourge of crime and we call on the police to act swiftly to bring the perpetrators to justice," said Mazzone in a statement.

She described the incident as one of “senseless violence” and a reminder that fighting crime remained a priority.

“We must continue this fight on behalf of all South Africans to ensure that our country is made safe, our people no longer live in fear and that criminals are prosecuted and bought to book,” Mazzone said.

MORE

MP Cameron Mackenzie undergoes surgery after being shot in Dainfern attempted robbery

DA MP Cameron Mackenzie was shot and wounded during an attempted robbery in Midrand on Tuesday afternoon.
Politics
1 day ago

Cop killed as shots are fired in clash with Cape Town law enforcement officers

A policeman was killed in central Cape Town in an exchange of shots with two city of Cape Town law enforcement officers.
News
20 hours ago

Grim new year's harvest confirms what we knew — we have a gun problem

If it wasn’t already clear, it is now: SA has a gun problem. And a violence problem. And we kill each other when we’re having fun.
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Most read

  1. POLL | Do white South Africans feel excluded as Africans, as Helen Zille claims? Politics
  2. WATCH | Five must-see moments from the #ANC108 celebration Politics
  3. POLL | BLF president Andile Mngxitama launches YouTube channel — will you tune ... Politics
  4. Mkhwebane doesn't know the law, says parliament's 2nd-in-command Politics
  5. David Mabuza on SA's most urgent problems - and how to fix them Politics

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
Australia's relentless bushfires: What we know so far
X