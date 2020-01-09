POLL | BLF president Andile Mngxitama launches YouTube channel — will you tune in?
BLF leader Andile Mngxitama has launched a YouTube channel, “The Black Perspective”, which he says will shed light on SA politics and challenge “the white perspective”.
The first episode will be on the land question.
Did you know there are two land expropriation bills before Parliament? Do you know what their relationship is?Check out the first episode coming soon #TheBlackPerspective #LandExpropriationHoax— Andile (@BlaqPerspective) January 8, 2020
“Today, the white perspective determines what we think in SA, who we believe is the enemy.”
Mngxitama questioned the concept of state capture and implied that it was a master plan conceived by those who were threatened by former president Jacob Zuma’s “radical economic transformation” plan.