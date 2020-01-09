Politics

POLL | BLF president Andile Mngxitama launches YouTube channel — will you tune in?

09 January 2020 - 08:48 By Cebelihle Bhengu
BLF leader Andile Mngxitama has launched a YouTube channel called 'The Black Perspective'.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Wikus de Wet

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama has launched a YouTube channel, “The Black Perspective”, which he says will shed light on SA politics and challenge “the white perspective”.

The first episode will be on the land question.

“Today, the white perspective determines what we think in SA, who we believe is the enemy.”

Mngxitama questioned the concept of state capture and implied that it was a master plan conceived by those who were threatened by former president Jacob Zuma’s “radical economic transformation” plan. 

