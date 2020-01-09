Sdumo Dlamini speaks in public after 75 days in hospital

ANC national executive member and former Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini on Thursday spoke publicly for the first time after being hospitalised for 75 days.

Dlamini, alongside ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and NEC member Zweli Mkhize, visited Jan Kempdorp 100km outside Kimberley as part of the ANC’s anniversary celebrations in the Northern Cape.

He told the community he was honoured that they were the first he addressed since spending more than two months in hospital.

“I want to tell you ... you are the first people I speak to after 75 days having been in hospitals. I am so happy and I thank you for that,” said Dlamini.

He told residents that the ANC had heard their concerns and would respond appropriately.

Said Dlamini: “We were listening. I want to say to you that the ANC understands that poverty, unemployment and inequality are the triplets that are troubling all of us and we will work together to solve those problems we are hearing.

“We have seen what has been shown on television about you. All what we can do is to go and sit and say these are the issues you were raising to us as the leadership and respond as soon as possible.

“We trust our SG [Ace Magashule] will co-ordinate all of us to be able to come back here and respond to the challenges you are raising.”