Politics

Aaron Motsoaledi criticises Donald Trump: 'He is bullying all the nations'

10 January 2020 - 10:29 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Aaron Motsoaledi says that in Donald Trump the world has the head of a very powerful nation who has no leadership qualities at all.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has criticised US President Donald Trump, after his response to Iran's attack on the US's military bases in Iraq on Wednesday.

During a press conference at the White House, Trump said no Americans were harmed in the Iranian missile attacks on military bases housing US troops in Iraq, and urged world powers to forge a new nuclear deal with Tehran, TimesLIVE reported.

This after Trump had ordered the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last Friday.

In his speech, Trump said: “The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent.”

Criticising Trump's decisions, Motsoaledi said on SABC News that Trump didn't speak like a head of state, but rather spoke like a “militiaman”.

“Trump spoke like a militiaman who is praising having lots of weapons and all that, instead of calling for peace around the world, which everybody is striving for,” he said.

Motsoaledi also called trump a bully, saying he was “bullying all nations”.

“In fact he is bullying all the nations, calling nations that are sitting with him in security councils to reconsider.

“I think we are in trouble. The whole world is in trouble because we’ve got a man who is the head of a very powerful nation, has no leadership qualities at all. It is very unfortunate,” said Motsoaledi.

TimesLIVE reported that international relations minister Naledi Pandor said SA was seeking to be part of mediating the conflict between the two countries.

She said the conflict risked affecting the entire globe, adding that SA would call for restraint and dialogue between the countries.

“We view all of these developments with dismay,” said Pandor.

