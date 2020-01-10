'There's no division': Ramaphosa on Jabu Mabuza's Eskom resignation

The deputy president told the media on Thursday that the Eskom board and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had mislead them about there being no load-shedding until January 13.

Ramaphosa appeared to throw his weight behind his deputy on Friday night.

“Let me assure you that there is no schism between what the deputy president said and what the president has also said in the past. There is just no schism whatsoever,” Ramaphosa said.

He said Mabuza resigned after apologising for Eskom having not fulfilled the undertaking that they made in December that there would be no load-shedding between December 9 and January 13.

“He said he has to take accountability, much as there were risks in making the undertaking to us,” Ramaphosa said of the resignation.

“This obviously is a sad moment for all of us, but at the same time we must carry on,” Ramaphosa said, adding that he thanked Mabuza for his service.