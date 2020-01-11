WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa to deliver ANC's January 8 statement

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the ANC's annual January 8 statement on Saturday.

Thousands of supporters are expected to fill the Tafel Lager Park Stadium in Kimberley, Northern Cape, where Ramaphosa will outline the plans that the ruling party has for the year ahead.

The ruling party has had a busy week in Kimberley with party leaders visiting various townships in the province to celebrate 108 years of the party's existence.