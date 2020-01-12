Parliament wants 'full report' into military plane crash in the DRC

Parliament wants a full report into the SA Air Force plane crash in the Democratic Republic of the Congo last week.

The SAAF transport aircraft crashed and caught fire while landing at Goma airport in the eastern part of the DRC on Thursday.

In a statement on Sunday, Cyril Xaba, chair of parliament's portfolio committee on defence and military veterans, said he was relieved that nobody was injured in the January 9 crash.

Nearly 70 people, including members of the SA National Defence Force were on board.