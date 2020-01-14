Police rape kit contract worth nearly R500m, Bheki Cele tells parliament

The government contract to provide evidence collection kits for rape cases to police stations across the country was awarded to Acino Forensic at a cost of nearly R500m.

Police minister Bheki Cele revealed in a written reply to a parliamentary question on Tuesday that the contract - worth R497.7m for a three-year period - was awarded in August 2019.

The collection kits, commonly known as rape kits, are used to collect DNA evidence from victims of sexual crimes.

Cele explained that the police did not have contracts in place in 2017 and 2018 because despite calling for bidders, the bids received in those years had not met the requirements.

He said prior to the awarding of the contract to Acino Forensics, evidence collection kits were procured on a quotation basis from three service providers: Batho Pele Health, Letsepe Investments and Yhira Investments.