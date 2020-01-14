POLL | Malema threatens to disrupt Sona if Gordhan isn't fired: Does he have a valid reason?

Calls by EFF leader Julius Malema to have public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan removed from cabinet escalated to new heights at the weekend when he spewed threats that his party will reduce the upcoming state of the nation address (Sona) to chaos.

Malema made the threats during his address in the North West town of Schweizer-Reneke, where he urged voters to give his party a chance to govern the troubled Mamusa municipality by voting for it in this week's by-elections.