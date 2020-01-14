Politics

POLL | Malema threatens to disrupt Sona if Gordhan isn't fired: Does he have a valid reason?

14 January 2020 - 07:27 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF leader Julius Malema's threats have been described as 'irresponsible'.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

Calls by EFF leader Julius Malema to have public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan removed from cabinet escalated to new heights at the weekend when he spewed threats that his party will reduce the upcoming state of the nation address (Sona) to chaos.

Malema made the threats during his address in the North West town of Schweizer-Reneke, where he urged voters to give his party a chance to govern the troubled Mamusa municipality by voting for it in this week's by-elections.

Malema said if President Cyril Ramaphosa insists on keeping Gordhan in his cabinet, he risks the party making the Sona about him.

“I want to tell Cyril Ramaphosa, if he cannot fire Pravin, Sona will be about Pravin and him leaving, because we must protect our state and our assets.”

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and Amos Masondo, chair of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) described the threats as “irresponsible.”

