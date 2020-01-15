Ramaphosa the real target of calls to fire Gordhan, warn ANC stalwarts

A group of ANC veterans have come out in support of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, claiming that the real target is President Cyril Ramaphosa.

There has been increasing pressure on Ramaphosa from inside and outside the ANC alliance to remove Gordhan.

Deputy president David Mabuza last week said he believed Gordhan and the Eskom board had misled Ramaphosa when they told him there would be no rolling blackouts before mid-January. This was followed by Cosatu calling for Gordhan’s removal.

There have also been calls for Ramaphosa to place Eskom under the control of mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe.