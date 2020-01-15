WATCH LIVE | State capture: Law-enforcement testimony in focus
15 January 2020 - 09:56
The commission of inquiry into state capture will hear law enforcement-related testimony from retired Col Johannes van Loggerenberg on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heard an application from the commission's legal team to issue a summons against former president Jacob Zuma.
Zuma's lawyers said he will not be in the country from January 27 to 31, when the commission wanted him to appear.
According to Zuma's legal team, he will be overseas for medical treatment.
Zondo accepted this, but “reserved my right” to determine a later date for Zuma to appear.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.