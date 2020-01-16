Bid to topple DA falters as EFF and ANC walk out of Tshwane council

The DA has lived to fight another day in Tshwane.

This after the EFF and ANC walked out of a council meeting they had petitioned for in a bid to topple the DA-led government.

The meeting was set to discuss motions of no confidence in the political leadership of the council, including speaker Katlego Mathebe and mayor Stevens Makgalapa.

The walkout came after a standoff lasting nearly six hours between Mathebe and the two political parties.

ANC and EFF councillors constitute a majority in the council. Their partnership could have toppled the DA had the vote continued.

The meeting descended into chaos earlier in the day after Mathebe threatened to call in security.

The ANC and EFF retorted: “Bring them, they must come!”