Politics

Bid to topple DA falters as EFF and ANC walk out of Tshwane council

16 January 2020 - 16:31 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Thursday's council meeting in Tshwane.
Thursday's council meeting in Tshwane.
Image: Twitter/Sipho Stuurman

The DA has lived to fight another day in Tshwane.

This after the EFF and ANC walked out of a council meeting they had petitioned for in a bid to topple the DA-led government.

The meeting was set to discuss motions of no confidence in the political leadership of the council, including speaker Katlego Mathebe and mayor Stevens Makgalapa.

The walkout came after a standoff lasting nearly six hours between Mathebe and the two political parties.

ANC and EFF councillors constitute a majority in the council. Their partnership could have toppled the DA had the vote continued.

The meeting descended into chaos earlier in the day after Mathebe threatened to call in security.

The ANC and EFF retorted: “Bring them, they must come!”

MORE

EC 'considering appeal' against judgment dissolving Makana council

On Tuesday, Judge Igna Stretch said the municipality failed to provide services to the community and was thus in breach of the constitution.
News
2 hours ago

Ekurhuleni official suspended over allegations of tender fraud

The City of Ekurhuleni has suspended a senior official in the department of health and social development, with pay, over allegations of tender fraud ...
News
3 days ago

Tshwane speaker shoots down new bid for an ANC takeover

City of Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe has declined an urgent request by the ANC and EFF to hold a council meeting that would see the DA removed ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. EFF to complain about Tshwane speaker's 'bullying behaviour' Politics
  2. Ramaphosa to skip Davos, London summits to deal with urgent issues at home Politics
  3. New Eskom chairperson's to-do list — according to the EFF Politics
  4. Bid to topple DA falters as EFF and ANC walk out of Tshwane council Politics
  5. Lesotho PM tells SA envoy he wants to retire, as police seek his fugitive wife Politics

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results
X