'People fighting proxy wars': Mavuso Msimang on bid to oust Gordhan

ANC stalwart Mavuso Msimang is adamant that those calling for the removal of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan are playing politics and their calls have nothing to do with the minister's performance at Eskom.

He described the moves against Gordhan as “a test of wills” in which President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot afford to blink.

“If the president blinks and removes Pravin Gordhan, he will have to give in on all other unreasonable demands that these people make. He must not allow this to happen because it is unreasonable but also because he is the real target,” he said.

Msimang is a member of a vocal group of ANC stalwarts and veterans and he spoke to TimesLIVE on Thursday, expanding on a press statement issued the day before by the group in which they charged that Ramaphosa was the real target of the calls to fire Gordhan.

“They want him to go for entirely different reasons. It is irrational to suggest that because Eskom promised the president that there would be no load-shedding, therefore the minister must resign,” said Msimang.