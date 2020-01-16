Tshwane council meeting descends into chaos
A City of Tshwane council meeting descended into chaos on Thursday after speaker Katlego Mathebe threatened to bring in security.
The council meeting had been deadlocked about the agenda since 10am.
The meeting is set to discuss motions of no confidence in the political leadership of the council, including Mathebe and mayor Stevens Makgalapa.
Just after Speaker Mathebe announces a recess, a fight breaks out. It is not clear who the councillors involved are. #TshwaneCouncil @City_Press pic.twitter.com/lkFazJBoWe— Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) January 16, 2020
The ANC and the EFF have ganged up in a bid to remove the DA-led administration but the key contention has been the order in which the motions of no confidence should be discussed.
Mathebe has scheduled the motion of no confidence in herself to be last. However, the ANC and EFF want to her to recuse herself and to have the motion about her discussed first.
After Mathebe called for security, which didn't enter the council chambers at Tshwane House, the ANC and EFF shouted, “bring them, they must come”.
The parties then broke into struggle songs, ignoring instructions from Mathebe.