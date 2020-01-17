Malema praises EFF after Mamusa by-elections results: 'We will continue to eat the elephant piece by piece'

EFF leader Julius Malema has praised members of his party for their “fighting spirit” at the Mamusa local municipality by-election in North West.

This after the party on Thursday more than doubled its seats in the Mamusa council, becoming the official opposition.

The EFF representation grew from 2 seats in 2016 to 5, while the DA secured one seat in the council.

On Twitter, Malema said his party's ground forces and commissars fought a good fight.

“We will continue to eat the elephant piece by piece,” he added.