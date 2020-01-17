Politics

Malema praises EFF after Mamusa by-elections results: 'We will continue to eat the elephant piece by piece'

17 January 2020 - 06:51 By Unathi Nkanjeni
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: ALON SKUY

EFF leader Julius Malema has praised members of his party for their “fighting spirit” at the Mamusa local municipality by-election in North West.

This after the party on Thursday more than doubled its seats in the Mamusa council, becoming the official opposition.

The EFF representation grew from 2 seats in 2016 to 5, while the DA secured one seat in the council.

On Twitter, Malema said his party's ground forces and commissars fought a good fight.

“We will continue to eat the elephant piece by piece,” he added.

The EFF issued a statement, saying the results showed that the people of the municipality had “great confidence” in the party.

“This was demonstrated through the electoral support shown in the outcomes of the by-elections.

“The EFF more than doubled in its votes in 6 of the 9 wards, whilst maintaining satisfactory growth in the rest.”

The six-year-old party also said it noted that the people's confidence in the EFF was growing at “supersonic and alarming speed”.

“We shall continue to work hard within the council for the non-negotiable improvement of the people's living conditions in Mamusa.

“In addition, we shall continue to fight corruption without any fear or favour,” said the EFF.

“Only hard work will guarantee victory for the economic emancipation movement.”

