Tito Mboweni clears air on 'retire gracefully' tweet, says he's not a 'head of state'

However, Mboweni told the SABC he was not going anywhere soon.

“Resigning from where? No, no, no. I was referring to heads of state who have overstayed their welcome. I'm not a head of state,” said Mboweni.

The tweet came after he recently got into hot water with the ANC after calling for a public debate on the party's resolution to nationalise the SA Reserve Bank (SARB).

Last week, Mboweni made Twitter's top trending list after he questioned what the ANC sought to achieve by nationalising the bank.

He also suggesting that there was no logic behind the exercise, as “90% of the SARB profits were handed over to the National Revenue Fund”.