Herman Mashaba gets heat for Jacob Zuma 'tearing our country down' narrative
21 January 2020 - 10:30
Herman Mashaba's attempt to blame former president Jacob Zuma for “tearing our country down” has received mixed reactions.
The People's Dialogue's founder and former Johannesburg mayor said politicians such as Zuma were tearing the nation apart.
I believe in our people. It's our politicians that are tearing our country down. Do you agree? #SASpeaks pic.twitter.com/8nyOqQP8ad— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 19, 2020
There have been so many scandals in the last decade. How can we stop corruption and ensure the thieves are jailed? #SASpeaks pic.twitter.com/aolst0GHPi— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 19, 2020
However, some social media users felt Mashaba was taking a cheap shot at the former president.
They bashed him, saying he was using Zuma to seek relevancy and that he should come up with a new strategy.
Others backed Mashaba.