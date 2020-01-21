Mboweni claps back at backlash, calls on comrades to adapt to change when it comes to debating party issues

Finance minister Tito Mboweni did not take the ANC's attempt to call him to order over his Reserve Bank comments lightly, clapping back on social media.

In a series of tweets, Mboweni gave a vague response to a party statement in which he was called out for his comments on ANC resolutions to nationalise the bank.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe warned Mboweni to tread carefully on matters of policy, given his position as minister of finance.