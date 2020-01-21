Politics

WATCH | EFF calls for teachers' suspensions, arrests after Enoch Mpianzi's death

21 January 2020 - 15:41 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Enoch Mpianzi died while at a school orientation camp in Brits, North West.
Enoch Mpianzi died while at a school orientation camp in Brits, North West.
Image: @CuedaBeat_bhr via Twitter

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Tuesday called for the suspension of the academic staff and school governing bodymembers who were present during an orientation camp which claimed the life of Parktown Boys' High pupil Enoch Mpianzi. 

 

“We demand justice for the innocent child,” “Police arrest the SGB”, “We demand the suspension of all teachers involved,” read some placards when EFF members picketed outside the school on Tuesday.  

Mpianzi went missing during an orientation camp at Nyathi Bush and Riverbreak Lodge in North West last week. His body was later recovered in the Crocodile River after a homemade raft he and other pupils made overturned  in strong currents.

Nonhlanhla Radebe, who joined the protest outside the school, said: “We are here not only as members of the EFF but as members of the community, parents with children at this school. We are calling for them to be suspended until investigations are concluded,” she said. 

Radebe said many questions remained unanswered, but pupils needed to continue with the academic programme.

Prince Mashaba said the party had no intention of lobbying for the school to be shut down as it was one of the best in city. However, he hoped the picket would put pressure on officials to make an arrest. 

“When your child goes to school, as a parent you trust the teacher will watch over them and provide guidance. But in this case there was pure negligence, hence we are calling on the officials to make an arrest,” said Mashaba.   

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to visit Mpianzi’s family on Wednesday.

MORE

SAHRC delegation climbs over gate after being locked out of lodge where Parktown boy drowned

The South African Human Rights Commission said the owner of Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge was obstructing their work on Tuesday after the ...
News
3 hours ago

SA calls for justice for Enoch Mpianzi: 'Heads must roll'

Parktown Boys' High pupil Enoch Mpianzi died during a school camp in Brits in the North West
News
1 day ago

Five questions about Enoch Mpianzi's death that should be answered

The tragic incident has raised questions about the school's treatment and supervision of the teenager
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. EFF will govern SA sooner than you think, says Floyd Shivambu Politics
  2. Auditor details how Thoshan Panday 'captured' KZN police in 2010 Politics
  3. WATCH | EFF calls for teachers' suspensions, arrests after Enoch Mpianzi's death Politics
  4. QUOTES | BLF leader Andile Mngxitama tackles land issue on his new YouTube ... Politics
  5. Mboweni claps back at backlash, calls on comrades to adapt to change when it ... Politics

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X