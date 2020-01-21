WATCH | EFF calls for teachers' suspensions, arrests after Enoch Mpianzi's death
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Tuesday called for the suspension of the academic staff and school governing bodymembers who were present during an orientation camp which claimed the life of Parktown Boys' High pupil Enoch Mpianzi.
“We demand justice for the innocent child,” “Police arrest the SGB”, “We demand the suspension of all teachers involved,” read some placards when EFF members picketed outside the school on Tuesday.
Mpianzi went missing during an orientation camp at Nyathi Bush and Riverbreak Lodge in North West last week. His body was later recovered in the Crocodile River after a homemade raft he and other pupils made overturned in strong currents.
Nonhlanhla Radebe, who joined the protest outside the school, said: “We are here not only as members of the EFF but as members of the community, parents with children at this school. We are calling for them to be suspended until investigations are concluded,” she said.
Members of the EFF are holding a picket outside Parktown Boys's High. They are calling for the suspension of teachers, principal and SGB members following the death of Enoch Mpianzi. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/tapq5DCe8f— Nonkululeko Njilo (@Nkulee_Njilo) January 21, 2020
Radebe said many questions remained unanswered, but pupils needed to continue with the academic programme.
Prince Mashaba said the party had no intention of lobbying for the school to be shut down as it was one of the best in city. However, he hoped the picket would put pressure on officials to make an arrest.
“When your child goes to school, as a parent you trust the teacher will watch over them and provide guidance. But in this case there was pure negligence, hence we are calling on the officials to make an arrest,” said Mashaba.
EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to visit Mpianzi’s family on Wednesday.