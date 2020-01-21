WATCH | EFF calls for teachers' suspensions, arrests after Enoch Mpianzi's death

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Tuesday called for the suspension of the academic staff and school governing bodymembers who were present during an orientation camp which claimed the life of Parktown Boys' High pupil Enoch Mpianzi.

“We demand justice for the innocent child,” “Police arrest the SGB”, “We demand the suspension of all teachers involved,” read some placards when EFF members picketed outside the school on Tuesday.

Mpianzi went missing during an orientation camp at Nyathi Bush and Riverbreak Lodge in North West last week. His body was later recovered in the Crocodile River after a homemade raft he and other pupils made overturned in strong currents.

Nonhlanhla Radebe, who joined the protest outside the school, said: “We are here not only as members of the EFF but as members of the community, parents with children at this school. We are calling for them to be suspended until investigations are concluded,” she said.