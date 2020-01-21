Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: PwC forensic auditor continues testimony

21 January 2020 - 10:05 By timeslive

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) forensic auditor Trevor White will continue testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

On Monday, White revealed that controversial businessman Thoshan Panday, or companies linked to him, were paid R47m over 10 months for goods and services provided to the police during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

White compiled a 400-page forensic report that implicated Panday and several high-ranking SAPS officials in KwaZulu-Natal, including then provincial police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and former crime intelligence member Col Dhanajaya Naidoo.

