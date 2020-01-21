WATCH LIVE | State capture: PwC forensic auditor continues testimony

On Monday, White revealed that controversial businessman Thoshan Panday, or companies linked to him, were paid R47m over 10 months for goods and services provided to the police during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

White compiled a 400-page forensic report that implicated Panday and several high-ranking SAPS officials in KwaZulu-Natal, including then provincial police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and former crime intelligence member Col Dhanajaya Naidoo.