Politics

ANC top brass throw weight behind embattled Eskom and SAA

22 January 2020 - 14:45 By Aphiwe de Klerk
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says the ANC agrees that SAA should be retained as a national airline, which would require substantial restructuring. 'The cabinet should take the operational decisions needed to achieve that aim,' he said.
Image: Sunday Times/Alon Skuy

The ANC top brass have again come out in support of embattled state owned entities like SAA and Eskom. 

Addressing the media at a post-ANC lekgotla briefing on Wednesday, the party's secretary-general Ace Magashule said it agreed that SAA should be retained as the country's national carrier.

SAA is undergoing business rescue and needs R2bn, which it was promised by the government in December 2019, to avoid having to ground flights. 

It is not yet clear when the National Treasury will release the money. 

Magashule said the lekgotla expressed its support for the airline after receiving a report on public enterprises focusing on SAA and Eskom. 

“SAA should be retained as a national airline, which will require substantial restructuring. Cabinet should take the operational decisions needed to achieve that aim,” said Magashule. 

He said deliberations at the meeting included proposals to improve SAA and Eskom. 

"[These include] investigation of historical contracts impacting negatively on SAA, including the lease of airplanes and evergreen contracts.”

He said Eskom's new management was supported in its measures to ensure a more reliable supply of electricity. 

“Cabinet should assist by fast-tracking additional, affordable sources of electricity supply, including gas, clean coal and regional partnerships as well as renewables, in order to provide Eskom with the space it needs for repairs and maintenance,” said Magashule. 

