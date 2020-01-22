DA calls for judge John Hlophe to be suspended for 'capturing high court'

"Judge John Hlophe has all but captured the Western Cape high court," claimed DA leader John Steenhuisen on Wednesday, calling for him to be suspended.

This follows allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of power by the Western Cape High Court judge president and his wife, judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe.

Steenhuisen's call follows a complaint against the Western Cape high court judge president by his deputy, judge Patricia Goliath, to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Goliath raised allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of power by Hlophe and his wife, judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe.

Steenhuisen said the allegations contained in the 13-page complaint contained enough prima facie evidence to warrant Hlophe's suspension pending an investigation by the JSC.

He claimed that Hlophe had a long history of alleged misconduct, "including the infamous 2008 complaint of gross misconduct against him by constitutional court judges after he allegedly approached several judges in an attempt to improperly influence the court to reach decisions favourable to former president Jacob Zuma."