Helen Zille accuses Cyril Ramaphosa of 'adopting' DA phrases

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been accused of “adopting” DA phrases.

In his latest newsletter, Ramaphosa said he planned to build a “capable state” that would fulfil state-owned enterprises' (SOEs) mandates effectively and add value to the economy.

He said a “capable state” would deliver services speedily.

“A capable state starts with the people who work in it. Officials and managers must possess the right financial and technical skills, and other expertise.

“If we all work together to build a more capable and developmental state, we will be that much closer to realising the SA that we all want.”