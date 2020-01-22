IN QUOTES | The EFF will rule sooner than people think, says Floyd Shivambu

After six years, Floyd Shivambu is adamant the EFF is ready to govern SA.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, the party's deputy leader said it was a matter of time before the EFF took over and that Tshwane would have an EFF mayor.

Here are seven quotes from his interview:

EFF governing sooner

“Judging by what has been happening for the past six years, it looks like we are going straight to running this country. We are going to provide decisive leadership to the people of SA once they have trusted us with that responsibility, and it looks like it will be sooner than many people have anticipated.”

Numbers don't lie

“If you check the EFF numbers from 2014 to 2016, and to 2019, in Johannesburg, they have been consistently and impressively growing and that points to the direction that ultimately we will take over government.”

Voters' decisions

“Whether there must be a coalition government or not, it is the decision of the voter. The voters must choose if they want a government that is going to be provided by one political party.”