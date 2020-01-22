Phumzile van Damme agrees with Tito Mboweni, invites him to the ‘Blue House’

Tito Mboweni's latest tweet spree got him into hot water with the ANC, it seems he might have a home in the “blue house”.

Last week, the finance minister received backlash from the ruling party for his tweets about its resolution to nationalise the Reserve Bank.

Mboweni said it was a mistake and suggested there was no logic behind the exercise, as “90% of the Bank's profits were handed over to the National Revenue Fund”.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe warned Mboweni to tread carefully on matters of policy, given his position as minister of finance.